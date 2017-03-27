Seattle announces lawsuit over Trump sanctuary cities threat

On Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Murray an... SEATTLE - Seattle filed a lawsuit Wednesday over President Donald Trump's executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally. Mayor Ed Murray said the order issued in January punishing "sanctuary cities" is unconstitutional and creates uncertainty around the city's budget.

