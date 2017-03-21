Republicans praise Gorsuch as Democrats cast doubt on Supreme Court nominee
President Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. Supreme Court justice is in the hot seat Tuesday morning on the second day of his confirmation hearings before a starkly partisan Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, after listening to more than three hours of prepared opening statements and remarks by the committee, Neil Gorsuch testified on a message of unity and respect for the rule of law while paying homage to his mentors including the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom he could replace on the bench.
