There are 2 comments on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 12 hrs ago, titled Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health repeal fallout. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Republican legislative leaders in Indiana are warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act could unravel a program for poor residents that Vice President Mike Pence implemented as governor, a conservative blueprint for expanding Medicaid under the federal law. Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long both said this week that tens of thousands of poor people could lose their insurance if Republicans in Washington enact some of the ideas they're discussing for repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
The current annual federal deficit is at $440 billion. And "deficit" means spending money that doesn't exist. And that is one of the problems of Obamacare. And the other problem of Obamacare is that health providers are backing out if they cannot maintain desired profit margins. And that is why the program has to be abandoned, and we start from scratch with a new program that provides both medical care and Federal financial solvency.

Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#2 12 hrs ago
the Senate Boss! 101 senator = E. Pluribus Unum#Mike from IN..........;-000
Chicago, IL

