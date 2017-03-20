Republicans are facing increasing pressure to make details of...
Republicans are facing increasing bipartisan pressure to reveal the details of their Obamacare repeal and replace bill, which may be ready for House committee markup next week. Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is leading the fight to make the bill public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead
|50 min
|Pete
|25
|Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Steve Gratman
|13
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Shooter
|15
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|4 hr
|Silent Phartzs
|12
|Four Republican gripes about Obamacare analyzed
|5 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Cruz, Sanders face off on Obamacare
|5 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC