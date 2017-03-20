Republicans are facing increasing pre...

Republicans are facing increasing pressure to make details of...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Republicans are facing increasing bipartisan pressure to reveal the details of their Obamacare repeal and replace bill, which may be ready for House committee markup next week. Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is leading the fight to make the bill public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead 50 min Pete 25
News Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15) 1 hr Steve Gratman 13
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 114
News Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14) 2 hr Shooter 15
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 4 hr Silent Phartzs 12
News Four Republican gripes about Obamacare analyzed 5 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Cruz, Sanders face off on Obamacare 5 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC