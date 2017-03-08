Republican governors complain about G...

Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Republican governors complain that a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of keeping them covered. Governors, especially those from political battleground states, were generally cool to the bill put forth in the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

