RCMP appeals finding of egregious harassment against sergeant

A ruling that senior RCMP officers mercilessly harassed a sergeant after deciding he had lied about his run for political office should be set aside as flawed, the federal government said Thursday. In its notice of appeal, Department of Justice lawyers argue Ontario Superior Court Justice Mary Vallee made numerous mistakes, including forcing RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson to testify, and relying on evidence from a confidential informant.

