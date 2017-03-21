Rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash avoid indictment on drug charge
The Harris County jury on Tuesday opted not to hand up indictments against Paul Michael Slayton, more broadly known as Paul Wall, and Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash. The rappers were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
