Questions, answers about funding threats to sanctuary cities
The Trump administration is issuing a fresh threat to withhold or revoke law enforcement grant money from communities that refuse to cooperate with federal efforts to find and deport immigrants in the country illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|35 min
|Retribution
|11
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|45 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|4 hr
|Is phart
|27
|Tupelo woman charged with abusing vulnerable pe...
|5 hr
|Better armed
|1
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|5 hr
|Nursemom
|1
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|6 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|11
|Illegal immigrant in controversial arrest plead...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC