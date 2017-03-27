Pruitt: Trump to sign order on power plant regulations Tuesday

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Sunday that President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will begin to undo the "Clean Power Plan," a major initiative of the Obama administration to deal with climate change by reducing carbon pollution from power plants. Pruitt, who previously challenged the plan as Oklahoma's attorney general, said the executive order will put in place pro-growth and pro-environment approaches to regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.