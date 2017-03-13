Prosecutors: No crime in Florida inma...

Prosecutors: No crime in Florida inmate's hot-shower death

Prosecutors in Florida have found no evidence of a crime in the death of a prison inmate left for nearly two hours in a hot shower. A memo released Friday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office concludes that 50-year-old Darren Rainey died accidentally in June 2012, in part because of undiagnosed heart disease.

