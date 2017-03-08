Prosecutors in AP report on church abuse no longer employed
In this 2012 provided by a former member of the church, Word of Faith Fellowship leader Jane Whaley, center left, holds Jeffrey Cooper's infant daughter, accompanied by her husband, Sam, center right, and others during a ceremony in the church's compound in Spindale, N.C. The AP story, released Monday, March 6, 2017, cited nine former Word of Faith members who said Frank Webster and Chris Back provided legal advice, helped at strategy sessions and participated in a mock trial for four congregants charged with harassing a former member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA officials: ICE agents are not police
|16 min
|Mikey
|2
|Pelosi: I Was Ready to Go Home If Hillary Had Won
|19 min
|Mikey
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|23 min
|Not too bright r u
|432
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|1 hr
|look under the ve...
|1
|Critics decry secretive discipline system for C...
|4 hr
|Spicer
|1
|Police investigate sex-assault complaint by for...
|5 hr
|Spicer
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|mustafah
|4
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC