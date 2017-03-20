Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in...

Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in fatal police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A North Carolina prosecutor says no charges will be filed against three police officers involved in a fatal shooting in 2016. News outlets report District Attorney Roger Echols in Durham County said Monday that his office found no criminal wrongdoing in the Nov. 22 shooting of 34-year-old Frank Clark at a public housing community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Investigators Say They'll Name Suspect... 3 hr Texxy 1
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 12 hr Ann 139
News Republicans revamp U.S. health bill to help old... 15 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face 15 hr Betty Lou 1
News Donald Trump's deportation force is a domestic ... 16 hr Wildchild 1
News Area Police Reports (Aug '13) 16 hr Miguel R 10
News JonBenet Ramsey's brother sues CBS for defamation 21 hr Texxy 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC