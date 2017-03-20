Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in fatal police shooting
A North Carolina prosecutor says no charges will be filed against three police officers involved in a fatal shooting in 2016. News outlets report District Attorney Roger Echols in Durham County said Monday that his office found no criminal wrongdoing in the Nov. 22 shooting of 34-year-old Frank Clark at a public housing community.
