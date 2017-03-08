Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations
The Latest on a North Carolina district attorney calling for investigation into his prosecutors after an AP story : A spokesman for a North Carolina district attorney says two of his prosecutors who are members of a North Carolina church where former congregants say officials beat members and derailed criminal investigations will keep working while under investigation. District Attorney David Learner asked for a State Bureau of Investigation probe into his assistants on Tuesday, a day after The Associated Press reported they provided legal advice for Word of Faith church, helped at strategy sessions and participated in a mock trial for four congregants charged with harassing a former member.
