President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and...
House Republicans on Monday released their long-awaited plan for unraveling former President Barack Obama's health care law, a package that would scale back the government's role in health care and likely leave more Americans uninsured. House committees planned to begin voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday, launching what could be the year's defining battle in Congress.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not...
|9 min
|tomin cali
|3
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|50 min
|RushFan666
|45
|House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Business Owners Who Employ Illegal Aliens Shoul...
|1 hr
|Righty01
|13
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|Juat reading
|423
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|1 hr
|Davycrockett
|21
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|2 hr
|Untruth
|4
