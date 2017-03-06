Power showdown between NC governor, legislature in court
Lawyers for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's legislative leaders face off in court Tuesday over whether a series of new laws diminishing the governor's powers are constitutional. A panel of three trial judges will determine the outcome, though its decision can be appealed in a process that could last months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|49 min
|spud
|23
|Business Owners Who Employ Illegal Aliens Shoul...
|1 hr
|13th Amendment
|15
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|3 hr
|gwww
|46
|Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead
|3 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|29
|GOP, Democrats blast TSA for withholding inform...
|3 hr
|Deport Sassy
|8
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|4 hr
|Go away
|6
|Trump Wants To Cut A $700 Million EPA Program A...
|4 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC