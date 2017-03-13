Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
This booking photograph taken Friday, March 10, 2017, provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, in Scottsboro, Ala., shows 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey, who was charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly getting pregnant by a 14-year-old boy. Police said she was arrested after seeking help through a social worker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California justice doesn't want immigration arr...
|12 min
|Solarman
|1
|Police chief unsure about transparency over pro...
|1 hr
|ChiefLiesAlot
|2
|'Biking while black': Chicago minority areas se...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|2 hr
|China Rose
|1
|Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|bob
|18
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|2 hr
|KCinNYC
|119
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|4 hr
|Fitus in Uranus
|45
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC