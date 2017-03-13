Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused ...

Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14

Read more: Powhatan Today

This booking photograph taken Friday, March 10, 2017, provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, in Scottsboro, Ala., shows 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey, who was charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly getting pregnant by a 14-year-old boy. Police said she was arrested after seeking help through a social worker.

