Police: Parents delay help for wounded boy to scrub evidence
This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Wendy Lavarnia. Phoenix police say Lavarnia and her husband have been arrested following the shooting of their 9-year-old son, who police say remains on life support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ...
|49 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|30
|LAPD: Deportation fears possibly impacting Hisp...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Apple's next MacBook could completely reinvent ...
|2 hr
|Michael852
|1
|Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|53
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|46
|Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment on Drug ...
|6 hr
|butters_
|1
|Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12)
|8 hr
|mytwosense
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC