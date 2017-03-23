Police: Parents delay help for wounde...

Police: Parents delay help for wounded boy to scrub evidence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Wendy Lavarnia. Phoenix police say Lavarnia and her husband have been arrested following the shooting of their 9-year-old son, who police say remains on life support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ... 49 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 30
News LAPD: Deportation fears possibly impacting Hisp... 1 hr Wildchild 4
News Apple's next MacBook could completely reinvent ... 2 hr Michael852 1
News Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym... 3 hr Spotted Girl 53
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 5 hr Retribution 46
News Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment on Drug ... 6 hr butters_ 1
News Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12) 8 hr mytwosense 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC