Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin town
Numerous law enforcement vehicles and SWAT teams respond to shooter Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at an apartment complex in Rothschild, Wis. The shootings happened at a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex, where officers, including a SWAT team, were in a standoff with the suspect late in the afternoon, Wausau police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|6 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|40
|Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym...
|36 min
|andet1987
|47
|Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12)
|1 hr
|mytwosense
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother back in court
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|citizen
|18
|Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|17
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC