Plea deal reached for man who fired shots inside DC pizzeria

At a status hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers said they have reached a plea deal in principle for 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina. They said they needed some more time to complete the paperwork, and U.S. District Judge Ketanji B. Jackson scheduled a plea hearing for March 24. Authorities say Welch fired multiple shots, causing panic inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about high-profile Democrats harboring child sex slaves, with the pizza shop connected in some way.

