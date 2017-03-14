Petraeus and other ex-generals oppose bill to let mentally ill vets get guns
A coalition of retired admirals and generals are protesting "irresponsible and dangerous" legislation they say would put mentally ill veterans in harm's way by giving them easy access to firearms. Petraeus and other ex-generals oppose bill to let mentally ill vets get guns A coalition of retired admirals and generals are protesting "irresponsible and dangerous" legislation they say would put mentally ill veterans in harm's way by giving them easy access to firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twitter memes react to Donald Trump's tax retur...
|10 min
|25or6to4
|1
|As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom...
|14 min
|Fight the Agenda
|4
|Official: Sanders shares blame for minors votin...
|49 min
|BHM5267
|10
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|30
|Trump's plan to dismember government
|7 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|5
|Judge Declines To Release Dreamer Swept Up Unde...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|13 hr
|kauna
|61
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC