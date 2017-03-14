Petraeus and other ex-generals oppose...

Petraeus and other ex-generals oppose bill to let mentally ill vets get guns

11 hrs ago Read more: News Herald

A coalition of retired admirals and generals are protesting "irresponsible and dangerous" legislation they say would put mentally ill veterans in harm's way by giving them easy access to firearms. Petraeus and other ex-generals oppose bill to let mentally ill vets get guns A coalition of retired admirals and generals are protesting "irresponsible and dangerous" legislation they say would put mentally ill veterans in harm's way by giving them easy access to firearms.

