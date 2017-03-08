Pence To Make Case For Health Care Ov...

Pence To Make Case For Health Care Overhaul In Kentucky

17 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Vice President Mike Pence is set to rally support in Kentucky for a White House-backed health care overhaul, traveling to a state that has often been front-and-center in the battle over former President Barack Obama's sweeping health care law. In Louisville, Pence is scheduled to tour an energy services company with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, part of an effort to reassure conservative Republicans who have raised objections to the House GOP health care proposal that would scrap the "Obamacare" health care law.

