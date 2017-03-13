Paul Ryan says he'll seek changes to GOP health care bill to help older people
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that he will seek changes to a divisive GOP health care bill to provide more help to older people hard hit by the plan. A Congressional Budget Office analysis last week concluded that older people would likely pay higher premiums under the proposal to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law.
