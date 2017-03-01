Pastor charged in 2-year-old granddau...

Pastor charged in 2-year-old granddaughter's death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

District Attorney John Adams said that the grandfather to 2-year-old Ella Grace Foster is a pastor, and had a duty to report that she was being neglected, but never did. "I firmly believe that this pastor is oblivious to the law and even if he wouldn't be oblivious, because of his beliefs he would not follow the law," Adams said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newton woman involved in hammer crime must reap... 1 hr William 1
News Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa... 2 hr David Devereau 13
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... 3 hr Arnold Ziffel 1
News Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead 3 hr Mikey 12
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime 5 hr Sad Dad 1
News Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15) 5 hr Davenport 10
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 6 hr Alien Touch 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC