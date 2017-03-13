Parents charged after co-sleeping dea...

Parents charged after co-sleeping deaths of 2 babies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Police reports say that both parents appeared "intoxicated or under the influence" at the time each baby died. AURORA, CO After two babies died while co-sleeping two years apart, their parents were charged with child abuse due to the similar circumstances of the cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 9 min Fr_Brown 45
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 2 hr spud 49
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 3 hr JayR 3
News GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down... 5 hr Texxy 1
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... 6 hr Mikey 2
News In Texas, government denials of record requests... 9 hr Jim 1
News Mount Vernon Man Indicted for Wire Fraud, Mail ... (Apr '11) 12 hr Dont Know 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC