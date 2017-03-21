OxyContin maker asks judge to toss ca...

OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by Everett

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson sits in his corner office overlooking downtown Everett, Wash. Stephanson is suing pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, becoming the first city to try to hold the maker of OxyContin accountable for damages to his community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ... 20 min Texxy 7
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 1 hr Steve Eller 2
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... 5 hr kyman 5
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 5 hr kauna 143
News NBC Sets JonBenet Ramsey 'Dateline' Special 7 hr Texxy 1
News A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae... 10 hr The Power Of Mast... 3
News Mother who tortured adopted daughter for 20 yea... (May '14) 12 hr Bob 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC