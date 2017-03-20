Officials: Man threatened Jewish cent...

Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Jonathan Miller, left, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism; Malcolm Hoenlein, center, executive vice-chair of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and Congresswoman Carolyn Malone... . In this image taken from video, Oren Segal, Co-Director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, addresses the media at a news conference at ADL Headquarters in New York, Friday, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting ... 19 min protect Canada 1
News GPD save 9 from overdosing since beginning of y... 29 min Ironman 7
News Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State ... 1 hr coco 26
News Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con... 2 hr huntcoyotes 68
News Trump administration considering separating imm... 4 hr Righty01 2
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 6 hr Economy 6
News Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14) 8 hr Carol 14
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC