Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex

Jonathan Miller, left, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism; Malcolm Hoenlein, center, executive vice-chair of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and Congresswoman Carolyn Malone... . In this image taken from video, Oren Segal, Co-Director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, addresses the media at a news conference at ADL Headquarters in New York, Friday, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.