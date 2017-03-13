There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 8 hrs ago, titled Official: Sanders shares blame for minors voting in primary. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Wisconsin election officials on Tuesday blamed undertrained poll workers and Sen. Bernie Sanders' social media posts for dozens of instances in which 17-year-olds managed to vote in last year's state presidential primary. A commission report found that as many as 70 teenagers in nearly 30 Wisconsin counties voted illegally in the April election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.