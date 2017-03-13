Official: Sanders shares blame for mi...

Official: Sanders shares blame for minors voting in primary

Wisconsin election officials on Tuesday blamed undertrained poll workers and Sen. Bernie Sanders' social media posts for dozens of instances in which 17-year-olds managed to vote in last year's state presidential primary.

Wisconsin election officials on Tuesday blamed undertrained poll workers and Sen. Bernie Sanders' social media posts for dozens of instances in which 17-year-olds managed to vote in last year's state presidential primary. A commission report found that as many as 70 teenagers in nearly 30 Wisconsin counties voted illegally in the April election.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 4 hrs ago
The Saudi Defense Minister met with President Trump today, and the news media is only interested in clinging to political losers begging forgiveness for voter fraud. And as for Wisconsin, we voted for Donald Trump. And we aren't interested in the losers.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 4 hrs ago
And as many as 300,000 eligible voters were purged from Wisconsin voter rolls before this so-called president won by a laughably small margin.

But yeah, 70-17 year olds, oh the humanity!

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
And as many as 300,000 eligible voters were purged from Wisconsin voter rolls before this so-called president won by a laughably small margin.

But yeah, 70-17 year olds, oh the humanity!
But Trump won. Yes he won. And he did it the American way. Hey "Commie," you seem to object to the American way of doing things. Are you an American citizen? We have a system of democracy here. And if you object to it, get the hell out.

Fcvk dEm0crats

Houston, TX

#5 1 hr ago
More distraction from massive election and voter fraud perpetrated by the democrats and their illegal aliens and zombie voters.
Chicago, IL

