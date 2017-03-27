Officer quits to avoid firing after shooting of unarmed teen
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager resigned Sunday from the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial in a case that sparked outrage over police use of deadly force against black men and boys. Richard Haste was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating "poor judgment."
