Obama's top civil rights lawyer to lead advocacy coalition

In this May 26, 2015 file photo, Vanita Gupta speaks in Cleveland. Gupta, the Obama administration's top civil rights lawyer will lead a coalition of civil and human rights organizations at a time when they fear the Justice Department will soften its stance on criminal justice reform.

