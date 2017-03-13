Obama's final year: US spent $36 million in records lawsuits
The Obama administration in its final year in office spent a record $36.2 million on legal costs defending its refusal to turn over federal records under the Freedom of Information Act, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data that also showed poor performance in other categories measuring transparency in government. For a second consecutive year, the Obama administration set a record for times federal employees told citizens, journalists and others that despite searching they couldn't find a single page of files that were requested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|kauna
|59
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|1 hr
|Miss Threecola
|8
|The CBO report raises five serious questions
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's plan to dismember government
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down...
|6 hr
|Chess Yellott MD
|3
|Stradivarius heard for first time since 1980 theft
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|15 hr
|kauna
|74
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC