Obama health law's 'essential benefit...

Obama health law's 'essential benefits' may be in jeopardy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Scrambling to nail down votes for the health care overhaul legislation, Republicans are considering ways to ease federal requirements that insurers cover such basic services as prescription drugs, maternity care and substance abuse treatment. Lawmakers emerging from a meeting late Wednesday of the conservative Freedom Caucus said "essential health benefits" are in play as party leaders and the White House explore ways to advance the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym... 22 min Spotted Girl 53
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 1 hr Retribution 46
News Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment on Drug ... 2 hr butters_ 1
News Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12) 4 hr mytwosense 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's brother back in court 4 hr Texxy 1
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 6 hr citizen 18
News Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 9 hr Mikey 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC