Norfolk Four pardoned in rape and killing; sailorsa confessions coerced

Virginia's governor pardoned four former sailors who became known as the "Norfolk Four," ending a decades-long fight to clear the men of rape and murder convictions based on intimidating police interrogations. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the governor has granted absolute pardons for the men in the 1997 rape and killing of Michelle Moore-Bosko.

