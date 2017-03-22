Nightclub shooting victims sue gunman's employer, wife
" A personal injury attorney representing some of the families and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the gunman's employer and wife, claiming they were able to stop Omar Mateen before the attack but didn't. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in South Florida on behalf of more than four dozen of the survivors and family members of those killed at Pulse nightclub last June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals Have Stopped Reporting Their Own Rapes...
|14 min
|Wildchild
|6
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|Steve Eller
|123
|LAPD: Deportation fears possibly impacting Hisp...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym...
|1 hr
|Christians In Na...
|2
|Woman arrested for 3 counts of child abuse - 8:...
|1 hr
|Belly
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|killer
|436
|Kentucky appellate court to Chesley: You owe $4...
|3 hr
|POPS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC