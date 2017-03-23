new First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge

A judge on Friday postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged. The trial for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, a member of the Bandidos motorcycle group, had been set for May 22. But state District Court Judge Ralph Strother on Friday postponed the trial after a new attorney brought onto the case indicated she couldn't be ready in time, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported .

