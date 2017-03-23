new First trial in 2015 Texas biker s...

new First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A judge on Friday postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged. The trial for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, a member of the Bandidos motorcycle group, had been set for May 22. But state District Court Judge Ralph Strother on Friday postponed the trial after a new attorney brought onto the case indicated she couldn't be ready in time, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation an... 9 min CodeTalker 30
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 16 min CodeTalker 132
News Lunch lady's underage sexting case goes all the... 22 min prairiewriter63 1
News Area Police Reports (Aug '13) 3 hr walkingalone 14
News 3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10) 5 hr BlueEyes610 35
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases 11 hr binaries 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC