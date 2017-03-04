NC governor, legislature head to cour...

NC governor, legislature head to court in power showdown

Read more: 680News

North Carolina's new Democratic governor and majority Republican legislature are charging at each other in a constitutional game of chicken over their powers, a confrontation that could shape the recent conservative direction of state policies and spending. The confrontation continues Tuesday, when the two branches of state government appear for a court hearing before the third.

