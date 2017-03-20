NAACP head: Sessions pledges to enfor...

NAACP head: Sessions pledges to enforce civil rights laws

15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2017, following a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Brooks said he met with Sessions over concerns that recent policy changes "signal a threatening decline" in the Justice Department's commitment to civil rights.

Chicago, IL

