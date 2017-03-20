More Criminal Charges of Animal Abuse...

More Criminal Charges of Animal Abuse Filed Against Woman Who Runs Dog Rescue

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Seven counts of animal torture, abuse and neglect were filed Friday in Rice County against 24-year-old Elizabeth Osterbauer. The charges come nearly three months after 66 dogs were found in her care on a hobby farm in New Prague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... 20 min Karma 1
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 22 min Negan 5
News Business Owners Who Employ Illegal Aliens Shoul... 51 min Righty01 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 58 min Jail Bird 419
News Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead 1 hr YouDidntBuildThat 28
News Grover Norquist: Cutting Obamacare Means Cuttin... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Immigrant community on high alert, fearing Trum... 3 hr spytheweb 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC