More Criminal Charges of Animal Abuse Filed Against Woman Who Runs Dog Rescue
Seven counts of animal torture, abuse and neglect were filed Friday in Rice County against 24-year-old Elizabeth Osterbauer. The charges come nearly three months after 66 dogs were found in her care on a hobby farm in New Prague.
