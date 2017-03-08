More

More

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration had arranged to pay a new deputy governor out of an employee health care account that is more than $4 billion behind on its bills due to the state's budget crisis, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. After the AP reported Thursday that half of Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary was scheduled to come from a pool of insurance premiums, a spokeswoman for the governor said an agency "mistakenly" designated the wrong fund and that Munger's pay would come from elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban '... 7 min Retribution 15
News A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an ... 13 min Mothra 44
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 26 min Jolamom 11
News House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare 30 min kuda 26
News Trump's First 100 Days: Will POTUS make a deal ... 43 min SETECHASTRONOMY 1
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 59 min Righty01 43
News Crime 14 mins ago 6:31 p.m.Man charged with sex... 1 hr TookLongEnuf 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC