Milwaukee inmate's family says dehydration death was torture
A man who died of dehydration at the Milwaukee County jail "was subjected to a form of torture" during 10 days in solitary confinement, his family alleges in a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Thursday claims jail staff ignored 38-year-old Terrill Thomas' pleas for water last April and that inmates "overheard his cries for water for days."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban '...
|3 min
|DrainSurgeon
|38
|Man to stand trial in Del Cerro murder, assault
|1 hr
|Char84
|1
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|6 hr
|Non-state Actor
|32
|Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead
|8 hr
|Pete
|32
|A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an ...
|16 hr
|Retribution
|63
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|16 hr
|Davycrockett
|49
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Davenport
|26
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC