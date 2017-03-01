Mayo, wings, butter: 'Fake milk' is t...

Mayo, wings, butter: 'Fake milk' is the latest food fight

Dairy producers are calling for a crackdown on the almond, soy and rice "milks" they say are masquerading as the real thing and cloud the meaning of milk. A group that advocates for plant-based products, the Good Food Institute, countered this week by asking the Food and Drug Administration to say terms such as "milk" and "sausage" can be used as long as they're modified to make clear what's in them.

