Mary Vavrik poses for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, March...
Mary Vavrik poses for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, March 24, 2017. Vavrik said she felt a little more relaxed after Republican leaders in the U.S. House pulled its replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act, which would have caused her monthly premiums to skyrocket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|42 min
|Fuggy
|1
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|140
|BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09)
|1 hr
|Jane doe
|156
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|JonBenet Ramsey Investigation: Distorted DNA Pa...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Fleming man indicted on child porn charges (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Nonsense
|49
|After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation an...
|4 hr
|The REAL Say What
|34
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC