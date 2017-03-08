Marine women say their photos were po...

Marine women say their photos were posted without consent

Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Former Marine Erika Butner, right, and attorney Gloria Allred show photographs of herself while she was in active duty during a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. LOS ANGELES >> A former Marine and an active-duty Marine came forward Wednesday to say photographs taken of them were secretly posted online without their consent along with nude photos of other servicewomen that have led to threatening replies and a military investigation.

