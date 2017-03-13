Man walks free after admitting raping...

Man walks free after admitting raping 12-year-old who claimed to be 16

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Lady Scott took the "wholly exceptional" decision to grant Daniel Cieslak an absolute discharge at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday. Cieslak, 21, met the victim and her friend, aged 12 and 13, in a taxi queue in Edinburgh after a night out in the summer of 2015 and went back to a party with them thinking they were 16 and 17, a statement on the Judiciary of Scotland website said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 21 min Christshariahns 20
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... 25 min Dawn 17
News Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09) 2 hr Jimmy fritz 16
News Immigration orders undermine Violence Against W... 3 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News California justice doesn't want immigration arr... 6 hr tomin cali 8
News Policy puzzles: Body cams bring oversight quest... 10 hr Anonymous 2
News Activists upset that ICE agents are arresting i... 10 hr spytheweb 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC