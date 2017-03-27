Man sentenced to 40 years overall in Memphis officer killing
A man who fatally shot Memphis' first female police officer killed in the line of duty was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 40 years in prison on an array of charges. Twenty-five-year-old Treveno Campbell was sentenced to 25 years for his second-degree murder conviction in the December 2012 shooting death of Officer Martoiya Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|11
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|9 hr
|Is phart
|27
|Tupelo woman charged with abusing vulnerable pe...
|10 hr
|Better armed
|1
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|11 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC