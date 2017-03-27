Man sentenced to 40 years overall in ...

Man sentenced to 40 years overall in Memphis officer killing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A man who fatally shot Memphis' first female police officer killed in the line of duty was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 40 years in prison on an array of charges. Twenty-five-year-old Treveno Campbell was sentenced to 25 years for his second-degree murder conviction in the December 2012 shooting death of Officer Martoiya Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... 1 hr spytheweb 2
News 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 5 hr Retribution 11
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 9 hr Is phart 27
News Tupelo woman charged with abusing vulnerable pe... 10 hr Better armed 1
News A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae... 11 hr The Power Of Mast... 11
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC