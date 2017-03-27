Man sentenced to 40 years overall in Memphis officer killing

A man who fatally shot Memphis' first female police officer killed in the line of duty was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 40 years in prison on an array of charges. Twenty-five-year-old Treveno Campbell was sentenced to 25 years for his second-degree murder conviction in the December 2012 shooting death of Officer Martoiya Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.