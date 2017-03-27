Man convicted in so-called honour killings ordered to pay wife's legal fees
A man convicted of killing his three daughters and former wife in a so-called honour killing has been ordered to pay legal fees for one of his co-accused in the crime. A judge in Kingston, Ont., has ordered that Mohammad Shafia pay more than $138,000 in legal fees to a lawyer who represented his wife, Tooba Yahya.
