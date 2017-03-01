Man charged with threatening Jewish c...

Man charged with threatening Jewish centers to frame his ex

13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories made at least eight of the scores of threats against Jewish institutions nationwide, including a bomb threat to the Anti-Defamation League, as part of a bizarre campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend, federal officials said Friday. Juan Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and appeared there in federal court Friday on a cyberstalking charge.

