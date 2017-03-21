LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes amid immigration fears

In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles, Beck said Tuesday, March 21, 2017, that reports of sexual assault and domestic violence by Latino residents have dropped amid concerns that those in the country illegally could face deportation if they interact with police. He said that sexual assault reports have dropped 25 percent and domestic violence reports have fallen 10 percent among the city's Latino population since the beginning of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.