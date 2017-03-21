LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes...

LAPD: Latinos report fewer sex crimes amid immigration fears

Reports of sexual assaults and domestic violence among Los Angeles' Latino population have plummeted since the beginning of the year, amid fears that immigrants in the country illegally could face deportation if they interact with police or appear in court, the city's police chief said. Since the beginning of 2017, sexual assault reports have dropped 25 percent and domestic violence reports have decreased by 10 percent among Latinos, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

