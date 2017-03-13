Jury for Cosby's criminal trial to co...

Jury for Cosby's criminal trial to come from Pittsburgh area

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Jurors for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault case in suburban Philadelphia will come from across the state. The panel will be chosen in Allegheny County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 6 hr kauna 74
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 6 hr Non-state Actor 49
News College says it has received threats after earr... 8 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 15 hr spud 49
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 16 hr JayR 3
News GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down... 17 hr Texxy 1
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... 18 hr Mikey 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC