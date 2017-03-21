Jailed over locked computer, ex-cop loses again in court
A U.S. appeals court has rejected a fired police sergeant's stance that forcing him to unlock his encrypted computer files in a child porn investigation would violate his constitutional rights. Former Philadelphia officer Francis Rawls has not been charged with a crime, but he has been jailed for 18 months for contempt because he hasn't entered the right passwords for investigators to access the files.
